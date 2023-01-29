Meter Governance Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $49.38 million and $543,938.59 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.93 or 0.00012514 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,771,893 coins and its circulating supply is 16,858,468 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,771,893 with 16,858,468 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.95061989 USD and is up 3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $606,290.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

