Safe (SAFE) Price Reaches $11.18 on Top Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $11.18 or 0.00047745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $232.85 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00242462 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00101191 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00057590 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004321 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000432 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 11.26901775 USD and is up 34.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

