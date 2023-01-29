Quantfury Token (QTF) Price Reaches $10.09 on Top Exchanges

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $100.94 million and approximately $21,176.65 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantfury Token has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantfury Token token can now be purchased for approximately $10.09 or 0.00043123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 10.05858385 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10,841.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

