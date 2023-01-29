Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,123 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3,483.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.4% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 128,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,205,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $114.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.71 and its 200-day moving average is $114.33. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $178.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

