Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 140 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Charter Communications by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79,984 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charter Communications by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 364.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,927 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,846,000 after purchasing an additional 302,570 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $394.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $366.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $621.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.30.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

