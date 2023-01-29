DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 630 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $59.24 on Friday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average is $56.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.19.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

GFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

