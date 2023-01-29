DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 12,000 Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EHAB. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,262,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter worth about $379,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter worth about $230,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enhabit

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 2,000 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $186,111.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Bolton purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,111.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory S. Rush purchased 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $105,327.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,615.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $164,903.

Enhabit Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EHAB opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Enhabit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Enhabit had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $265.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enhabit, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enhabit in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Enhabit in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enhabit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Further Reading

