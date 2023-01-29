3,612 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 860.6% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,784 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $60.50 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.25 and a 200-day moving average of $61.06.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.02.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Articles

