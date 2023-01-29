DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 1,000 Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Globant by 77.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,846 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the third quarter valued at $256,020,000. Martin Currie Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter valued at $45,844,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 6,384.6% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,609,000 after acquiring an additional 184,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,604,000 after acquiring an additional 156,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLOB. Cowen decreased their price objective on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globant from $223.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.13.

Globant stock opened at $163.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.68 and its 200-day moving average is $188.38. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.40. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $151.63 and a 12 month high of $286.63.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $458.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.30 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 8.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

