DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Vanguard by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Vanguard by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

American Vanguard Trading Up 0.0 %

AVD stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. American Vanguard Co. has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $662.89 million, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Vanguard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

American Vanguard Profile

(Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.