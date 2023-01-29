DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 5,856 Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 79.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Nuvei by 1,958.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.
NVEI stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nuvei Co. has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $79.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Nuvei from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nuvei from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Nuvei from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.
