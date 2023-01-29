DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 5,856 Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 79.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Nuvei by 1,958.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

NVEI stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nuvei Co. has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $79.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $197.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.27 million. Analysts expect that Nuvei Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Nuvei from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nuvei from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Nuvei from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

