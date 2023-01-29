Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Holdings Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 4,594.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,120,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,293 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kyndryl by 21.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kyndryl by 13.8% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kyndryl by 32.9% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the third quarter valued at $646,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KD. Susquehanna began coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kyndryl from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

In other news, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,586.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter purchased 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,943.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 476,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,586.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,442 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KD stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 51.01% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

