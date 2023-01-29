DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,452 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered NETSTREIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

About NETSTREIT

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 123.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $23.72.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

