3,407 Shares in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 58.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on POR shares. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Shares of POR stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

