DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. purchased 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,079.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,283.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NXRT opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $95.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXRT. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

