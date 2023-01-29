DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $146,000 Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 842.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.78. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $72.28.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.40 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

