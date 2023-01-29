DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $308,000 in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 710.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 29,905 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $3,621,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 130.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 343.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after buying an additional 343,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,345.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,250. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $76.81 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $93.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Further Reading

