Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,620 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 664.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,376 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 76.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $271,504,000 after purchasing an additional 592,179 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 126.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,669,000 after purchasing an additional 388,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 17.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,437,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $384,336,000 after purchasing an additional 213,582 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stryker from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

SYK stock opened at $254.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $279.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.50.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.66%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

