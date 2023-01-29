Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

