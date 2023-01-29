Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 477.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 408.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

LNT opened at $54.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.73. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.53%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

