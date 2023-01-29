Jump Financial LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Mueller Industries worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Mueller Industries by 18.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 607.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,711.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mueller Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.