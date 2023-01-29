Jump Financial LLC Takes $2.62 Million Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Endava as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endava during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 20.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 30.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $88.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.82. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $146.46.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.28. Endava had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $231.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.11.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

