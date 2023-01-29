Jump Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,198 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

ITT Stock Performance

NYSE:ITT opened at $91.26 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $96.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $753.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.17 million. On average, analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

