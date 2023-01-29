Jump Financial LLC Acquires 26,342 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 451.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $111.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $144.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.23.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

