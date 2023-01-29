Arizona State Retirement System Sells 720 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cummins by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,939,000 after acquiring an additional 691,053 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 18,796.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 430,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Cummins by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 228,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 898,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,830,000 after acquiring an additional 139,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,036.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,813 shares of company stock valued at $23,048,578 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $248.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.32. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $254.47.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.