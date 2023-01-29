Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 21.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,564,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,253 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,511,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,566,128,000 after acquiring an additional 988,063 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,221,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,530,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,033,000 after acquiring an additional 568,842 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $75.19 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.64 and a 200-day moving average of $70.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 530.45%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.