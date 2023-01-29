Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $92.77 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.46 and a 200-day moving average of $96.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

