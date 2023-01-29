Jump Financial LLC Sells 35,236 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,236 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Natera worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Natera by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth about $734,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,083,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $99,203.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,330.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $70,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $99,203.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,330.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,475 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTRA. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Natera to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $74.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $210.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 109.07% and a negative net margin of 70.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

