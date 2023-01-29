Jump Financial LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 179.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $12,646,795 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 0.0 %

DHR opened at $265.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

