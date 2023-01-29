Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,457 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 690.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 461.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 438.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $38.41 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.21). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 33.73% and a negative return on equity of 43.51%. The business had revenue of $270.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Pegasystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

