Arizona State Retirement System Sells 278 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $442,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at $539,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $487.00 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $574.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $435.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.16.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

