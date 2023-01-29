Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,907 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 212,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,703,186 shares in the company, valued at $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,703,186 shares in the company, valued at $142,202,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.70 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading

