Jump Financial LLC Makes New $2.50 Million Investment in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 110,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 327,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,845,000 after acquiring an additional 104,987 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $51.03 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $180,838.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,895,961.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $101,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,849.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $180,838.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,895,961.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,143 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

