Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 224,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after buying an additional 2,875,079 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,020 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 167,179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $15.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,449.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,449.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $1,064,459.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,643,181.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,951 shares of company stock worth $2,859,054 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.