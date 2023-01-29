Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 17.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $11,896,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 15.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 26.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 292,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 61,942 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANET opened at $126.06 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $143.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.79.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $186,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $186,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $49,532.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,125.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,171 shares of company stock worth $11,361,563 over the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

