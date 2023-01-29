DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of City Office REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 93,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

CIO stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $383.70 million, a PE ratio of 0.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

