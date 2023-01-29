Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,173 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SS&C Technologies worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

