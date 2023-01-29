Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 31,759 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,759 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,162,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,368,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,717,000 after acquiring an additional 617,485 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,059,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,814,000 after purchasing an additional 30,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,600,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $57.77.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,969. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

