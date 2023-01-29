LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,227 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.0% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.3% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.8% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $45.88 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $39.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barrington Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $349,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,076 shares in the company, valued at $376,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

