Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 72,825 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,825 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of The RMR Group worth $7,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The RMR Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,827,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The RMR Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 970,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,517,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,203,000 after buying an additional 49,376 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 402,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,527,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMR. StockNews.com raised shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

The RMR Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $30.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.46. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $961.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.44.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $242.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.89 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 4.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

Featured Stories

