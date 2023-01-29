Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 34,681 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,681 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $9,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fortive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,045 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 94.3% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,700,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortive by 30.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,178,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,743,000 after purchasing an additional 507,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Up 0.1 %

FTV stock opened at $67.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average of $63.92. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortive from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.85.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.