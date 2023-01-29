Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 34,681 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,681 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $9,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fortive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,045 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 94.3% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,700,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortive by 30.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,178,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,743,000 after purchasing an additional 507,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
Fortive Stock Up 0.1 %
FTV stock opened at $67.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average of $63.92. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78.
Fortive Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortive from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.85.
Insider Activity at Fortive
In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Fortive Profile
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortive (FTV)
