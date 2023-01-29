Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,842 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Restaurants

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Christopher P. Pinsak sold 3,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $102,527.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,147.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 1.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.65. The company has a market cap of $729.77 million, a PE ratio of -155.99, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.84. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.