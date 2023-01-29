Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,770 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,948,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 495.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 28,022 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,501,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,544,000 after acquiring an additional 191,928 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 426,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,628,000 after acquiring an additional 15,072 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AES

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $26.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of -57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AES’s payout ratio is -134.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AES. Argus lifted their target price on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

AES Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Stories

