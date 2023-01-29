The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.24

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.24 and traded as low as $5.09. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 14,079 shares changing hands.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th.

Insider Transactions at The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,110,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,949,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 24.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 43.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the third quarter worth about $111,000.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

