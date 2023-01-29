Gamehost (TSE:GH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.98

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.98 and traded as low as C$7.88. Gamehost shares last traded at C$7.95, with a volume of 1,400 shares trading hands.

Gamehost Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$178.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.98.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gamehost Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gamehost Announces Dividend

About Gamehost

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Gamehost’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

See Also

