Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.28

Shares of The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as low as $0.90. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 16,400 shares traded.

Caldwell Partners International Trading Down 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It also offers retained executive search and Caldwell analytics solutions, and on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions, as well as professional search services.

