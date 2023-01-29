PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Shares of PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.15. PASSUR Aerospace shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

PASSUR Aerospace Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.20.

About PASSUR Aerospace

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc is a business intelligence company, which engages in the provision of predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry. The firm’s cloud-based platform, ARiVA, offers global flight tracking, forecasts and alerts, integrated communication and collaboration, analytical tools, and landing fee management solutions.

