Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.83

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.75. Evogene shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 57,843 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,338.69% and a negative return on equity of 61.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agro biological products to improve plant performance.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evogene (EVGN)
