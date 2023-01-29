Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.83

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.75. Evogene shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 57,843 shares traded.

Evogene Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,338.69% and a negative return on equity of 61.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

About Evogene

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Evogene by 51.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 156,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Evogene by 49.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Evogene by 68.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Evogene during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agro biological products to improve plant performance.

