Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.01. Claritas Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 15,114 shares trading hands.

Claritas Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 68.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Claritas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of next generation cannabinoid therapeutics. It also offers development programs for bone fracture healing, osteogenesis imperfecta, osteoporosis, and osteoporosis in Prader-Willi syndrome. The company was founded by Seth Yakatan on October 15, 2004 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

