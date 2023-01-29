VP (LON:VP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $749.37

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 749.37 ($9.28) and traded as low as GBX 704 ($8.72). VP shares last traded at GBX 704 ($8.72), with a volume of 348 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($12.88) target price on shares of VP in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

VP Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 689.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 748.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01. The company has a market cap of £281.08 million and a P/E ratio of 1,093.75.

VP Cuts Dividend

VP Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. VP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,625.00%.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Rentals, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms use for construction and housebuilding sites.

